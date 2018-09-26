Chelsea legend dubs Eden Hazard the best player in the world after stunning winner vs Liverpool

Chelsea legend John Terry posted Eden Hazard’s stunning winning goal vs Liverpool on his Instagram page and declared his old team-mate the best player in the world.

The Belgium international waltzed through Liverpool’s defence to score a memorable goal at Anfield as Chelsea came away surprise 2-1 winners thanks to a late turnaround.

This was Liverpool’s first defeat of the season, ending their 100% winning record since the start of the campaign.

Daniel Sturridge had put Liverpool in front in the second half, but Emerson Palmieri equalised for the visitors before Hazard’s goal.

Terry clearly enjoyed this moment, as he posted a clip of the strike on social media and raved about Hazard in the caption.

The 27-year-old has generally been considered a level below the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo throughout his career, but with those two now ageing, could the CFC star be the next big name in the world game?

A few more goals like this and he has a decent chance, that’s for sure…