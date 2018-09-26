Eden Hazard says chat with Chelsea team-mate on the bench inspired stunning winning goal vs Liverpool

Chelsea star Eden Hazard scored a stunning winning goal for the Blues against Liverpool tonight and says a chat with N’Golo Kante on the bench inspired it.

The Belgium international did not start this evening as Maurizio Sarri changed his side around, resting players ahead of another big meeting between these two sides in the Premier League this weekend.

However, it didn’t take long for Hazard to work his magic as he scored an absolute beauty to settle the tie at Anfield, darting past two defenders before drilling home into the far corner.

It’s goals like this that make the 27-year-old one of the best players in the world, but when asked about what went through his head before he tried this audacious effort, he said it was down to a talk with Kante on the bench.

Speaking to Sky Sports in their post-match coverage of the game, Hazard said that Kante told him he didn’t want the game to go to a penalty shoot-out, which Hazard said, perhaps slightly tongue-in-cheek, inspired him to go on and win the game for his club.

‘Just I spoke with N’Golo (Kante) on the bench and he told me he didn’t want penalties so the only option was to score,’ he said.

‘I did well so we can go through now. But the game on Saturday is more important.’