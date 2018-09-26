Video: Even Chelsea players are laughing at Alvaro Morata’s woeful finishing

Alvaro Morata hasn’t had the best of times in a Chelsea shirt, let’s be honest.

Since his arrival as a big-name signing from Real Madrid last season, Morata has managed just 16 goals in 55 appearances for the Blues – or 0.29 a game.

That’s far from good enough for a starting centre-forward at a top club, and it looks like he’s not even hitting the mark in training either.

Watch the video below as Morata does so badly in a shooting challenge that his team-mates Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi can’t help bursting into hysterics as they watch him mess up.

The Spaniard clearly needs a bit more practice so let’s hope he stayed behind for extra sessions…