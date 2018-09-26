Philippe Coutinho has scored a stunning volleyed strike for Barcelona tonight after great work by Lionel Messi.

Surrounded by defenders, the Argentine maestro shrugged them all off and found Coutinho on the edge of the box with a neat pass.

The Brazil international then did the rest, controlling it once before waiting for it to drop and connecting perfectly with it as it sailed into the back of the net.

Coutinho is really finding his feet at Barcelona this season and becoming more and more of an important part of Ernesto Valverde’s side.