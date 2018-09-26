Daniel Sturridge may have missed a sitter for Liverpool against Chelsea, but it wasn’t long before he then found the back of the net from a much harder opportunity.

Such is the England international’s quality, though, that it’s unsurprising that he could pull off this superb finish with an overhead kick from close range.

This goal, with video below, put LFC 1-0 up against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and could send the Reds on their way to their eighth win of the season from their first eight games.

For now, however, just enjoy the quality of Sturridge’s strike…