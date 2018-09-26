Jurgen Klopp looked on in sheer disbelief as Daniel Sturridge rounded the Chelsea goalkeeper but conspired to miss an open goal for Liverpool.

The Reds ace had one of the best chances of the match to break the deadlock, but somehow failed to do so.

I mean, we know he’s not played as much in recent times and might be a tad rusty, but this is ridiculous.

You can tell from Klopp’s face that he thought that should’ve been a goal – let’s hope Sturridge can make up for this or it’ll be awkward in the dressing room afterwards…

Klopp’s face after that awful Sturridge miss ? pic.twitter.com/jmaeT5somF — Warren (@WarrenCres) September 26, 2018