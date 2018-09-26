Arsenal are playing some superb football against Brentford this evening, with Danny Welbeck finishing a great team move to make it 2-0.

See the video below as Unai Emery’s style of play seems to start to take shape at the Emirates Stadium.

Bernd Leno’s pass out from the back to start this move is superb, and from then on Arsenal break at speed before Welbeck finishes off for his second of the game.

It may only be Brentford, but there’s plenty for Gooners to be encouraged about here as Emery gets a much-changed side to play the kind of football he’ll hope to bring into bigger games for the club before long.