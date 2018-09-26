Eden Hazard has just scored an absolute beauty of a goal for Chelsea vs Liverpool to make it 2-1 in tonight’s Carabao Cup clash.

The Belgium international waltzed past Liverpool defenders before drilling home from just inside the box.

Quite how Hazard managed to weave his way through such a crowd and then find the composure and quality to beat the goalkeeper is beyond us.

And it certainly stunned the Anfield crowd as well as the Blues have come from behind to take the lead on Merseyside…

