John Terry makes bold claim about former Chelsea team mate Eden Hazard

Ex-Chelsea centre-back John Terry insists that Eden Hazard should already be considered in the same bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Belgian has been at his electrifying best at the start of the new season, scoring five goals in Chelsea’s first six league games and earning widespread praise from all corners of the media for his performances.

The 27-year-old’s form at club level seems to have translated from the international stage after his match-winning displays for Belgium at the World Cup in Russia over the summer, where he helped his country reach the semifinals.

New Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has given Hazard a new role at the club which has allowed him to exert a greater influence in the final third and in turn, the team has managed to reap the rewards and push for a place at the top of the table.

However, there are still some experts and supporters out there who believe that the midfield superstar has not yet earned a place among the top players in European football, which has been swiftly rebuked by Chelsea legend Terry, who played with Hazard during his last few years at Stamford Bridge.

According to AS, the 37-year-old made a bold claim about his former teammate at the start of the week, as he told reporters: “A couple of people recently are coming out and saying he’s not kind of the finished article.

“But believe me he really is and he’s up there with Messi and Ronaldo without a shadow of a doubt.

“I’ve seen him day in, day out for the last five/six years and he’s a top, top player and he will only get better as well.”

The next opportunity for Hazard to shine may come on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup when Chelsea take on Liverpool at Anfield.

The two teams will meet again just four days later on Saturday, in a heavyweight Premier League clash which could go some way to deciding who comes out on top in the final battle for the title.

Messi and Ronaldo have already cemented their place in history as two of the greatest players of all-time. If Hazard ever hopes to be mentioned in the same breath as those two in the future it is vital that he keeps delivering the goods on a regular basis to help the Blues challenge for silverware this year and beyond.