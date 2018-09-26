Jurgen Klopp says £44m summer signing could take at least ‘half a year’ to adapt to life at Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that Fabinho could take around 6 months to settle in as part of the Red’s squad after a slow start at Anfield.

The Brazilian midfielder moved to the Premier League this summer from AS Monaco for a fee of £44 million – as per Sky Sports – but he has so far failed to force his way into Klopp’s first team plans.

The 24-year-old has made just one appearance in the famous red shirt so far, coming on as a late substitute during the team’s 3-2 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and has so far been kept out of the starting line-up by Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool are flying at the moment, having won all seven of their matches at the start of the season and look set to mount a genuine challenge for trophies domestically and in Europe.

Klopp might be reluctant to tinker with his first XI at this stage given their recent success and he has suggested that Fabinho might need a while longer to adapt to life at Anfield before he can be used on a more regular basis.

According to the Independent, the German boss told reporters on Wednesday: ““It’s really not complicated, he just needs to get used to it. It’s about positioning, it’s about reaction, about spaces defensively, closing them, offensively using them.

“It’s not about changing these players, we want their football personality. They are here because of what they did.

“Three or five weeks sound like a long time in football, but to improve something you can give half a year, to really make the next step. That’s it.”

The Brazil international is in line for a starting berth against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup tonight, which could provide him with the perfect chance to prove himself to Klopp and club supporters after a difficult first few months in England.

Should he impress and help the Reds continue their winning run, Fabinho could then stake a claim for a second consecutive start against the Blues on Saturday, where the two clubs will meet again in the Premier League.

Liverpool are looking almost flawless from top to bottom at the moment, which means it is up to the former Monaco midfielder to force his way into Klopp’s thinking and start making a contribution to the team’s success, which looks set to continue as the season progresses.