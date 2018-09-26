Liverpool summer signing Fabinho is making his full debut for the Reds tonight with his first start for the club in the Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea.

The Brazilian joined from Monaco in the summer as one of a number of exciting high-profile purchases, but has been introduced slowly at Anfield.

Liverpool fans will finally get to see him in action this evening as part of a much-changed side from Jurgen Klopp, who is clearly enjoying the benefits of having a bigger squad this season.

Big names like Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita and Daniel Sturridge are also in from the start, while Dejan Lovren is also back in action, and Simon Mignolet comes in in goal.

8 changes for #LFC tonight as Fabinho handed his full debut — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) September 26, 2018

It will be interesting to see how this lot can handle an in-form Chelsea side, though Klopp’s opposite number Maurizio Sarri may well also choose to rotate heavily tonight.

While Liverpool haven’t won a trophy since winning this cup back in 2012, it most likely won’t be a big priority for them this season as they’re tipped to be among the contenders in the Premier League and the Champions League.