Video: Jurgen Klopp reveals what he said in this rant at Liverpool ace Xherdan Shaqiri right after the Chelsea game

Liverpool FC
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed why he approached Xherdan Shaqiri and gave him something of a dressing-down on the pitch after the Chelsea game.

According to Goal’s Neil Jones, Klopp told his press conference he was telling Shaqiri that he could’ve played Mohamed Salah in from a chance from a free-kick towards the end of the game.

LFC lost 2-1 at home to Chelsea, ending their 100% start to the season, so emotions were clearly running high.

Daniel Sturridge had given the Reds the lead before goals from Emerson Palmieri and a solo stunner from Eden Hazard turned the game on its head.

Here’s the incident between Klopp and Shaqiri at full time…

