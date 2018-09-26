Man City eyeing up transfer of La Liga superstar to help club in battle to win Champions League

Man City are said to be eyeing up a move for Germany and Real Madrid star Toni Kroos, a player Pep Guardiola wants at the club to help the Premier League champions win the Champions League.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Spaniard is willing to do all that he can in order to bring the former Bayern Munich star to the Etihad.

With all of the options Man City have in midfield, it may be a little tricky for Toni Kroos to land a starting role at City, however given his abilities, there shouldn’t be many players at the club that are more suitable than the German international.

Kroos has been a key part of one of the world’s best teams in Real Madrid these past few years, and this has contributed significantly to the club winning three consecutive Champions League titles.

Kroos’ partnership with Croatian Luka Modric is one of the best midfield pairings in the world, and it’s one of the main reasons why Los Blancos have been so successful in Europe.

If Man City really are desperate to be crowned champions of Europe, then signing Kroos may be the way to go in order to achieve that.

The German knows better than anyone on how to win the competition, as he has been managed to win the trophy a total of four times since 2013.

If Guardiola really is desperate to sign Kroos, we may just see him pull out all the stops to bring the midfielder to the Premier League.