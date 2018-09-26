Menu

“Party at mine when he gets sacked” – These Man United fans convinced Mourinho sack is closer after major incident

A growing number of Manchester United fans seem convinced it’ll be Jose Mourinho who makes way at Old Trafford amid talk of a spat between the manager and star player Paul Pogba.

Footage from Sky News today showed the pair appearing to clash on the training field, which makes sense given the widespread reports yesterday of Pogba being stripped of captaincy duties, which Mourinho himself later confirmed, as quoted by BBC Sport.

The France international has struggled to hit top form at United and it seems fairly obvious that he and Mourinho are not a great fit in terms of being on the same wavelength, tactically or temperamentally.

While opinion has been a little split, we polled fans yesterday and it seems the majority want Mourinho to be the one who makes way, rather than Pogba.

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho surely can’t go on like this…

That’s reflected in some tweets from fans this afternoon as many seem to think an exit is edging closer for the Portuguese tactician, who has had time to get the best out of this expensively-assembled squad and failed.

Little wonder this seems to be the mood among Red Devils supporters right now…

