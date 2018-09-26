Out-of-favour Chelsea star subject of shock interest from Championship giants, ace could depart Blues in January

Chelsea and England star Gary Cahill is the subject of shock interest from Sheffield Wednesday, and a move away for the player could materialise in January.

According to the Sun, the former Aston Villa man will request to leave the club in the winter transfer window should he fail to gain regular first team minutes under new Blues boos Maurizio Sarri.

The report from the Sun also notes that there are a number of clubs keen to sign Cahill, with one of these being Sheffield Wednesday, a club that the report states Cahill supported as a child.

It’s easy to see why Cahill would want out of Chelsea, as the 32-year-old has found himself out of favour at Stamford Bridge since Sarri arrived in January.

The England international has only made one appearance for the club since the Italian arrived at Stamford Bridge, and even that only saw Cahill come off the bench.

Sarri seems to be preferring a back four of David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso, a defence that leaves no room for Cahill at all.

If Cahill does force a move away from Chelsea through in January, it seems like there the player won’t be short of options about sealing a move to his next club, news that will be good for both the club and the defender himself.

Given the fact that Cahill has won Premier Leagues and a Champions League, it seems shocking that a club from a division below Chelsea would be interested in the player.

However, if no other club goes in for him, Cahill may be forced to drop down a division in his search for regular first team minutes.