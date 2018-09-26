Real Madrid advised to ditch Neymar hunt in favour of move for €200M-rated goal-machine

Real Madrid are reportedly being advised to ditch a move for Brazil and PSG winger Neymar in favour of one for a striker, with that striker set to be Spurs ace Harry Kane.

According to Diario Gol, Florentino Perez has received advice from the board and the club’s fans to “forget” about the Brazilian, and that they are keen to see the club bring in a striker as their next big name signing.

The news outlet also note that Kane is the man they want to bring to the Santiago Bernabeu, and that the England international could end up costing the club around €200M, a small price to pay for a player of Kane’s quality.

Since emerging onto the scene in the 2014/15 season with Spurs, Kane has since managed to establish himself as one of the best forwards on the planet.

In the past four full seasons, the 25-year-old has won two Premier League Golden Boots, as well as a World Cup Golden Boot.

Last season, the forward scored 41 goals in all competitions, a total that meant he was only a few away from being crowned as the best goalscorer in Europe.

With Karim Benzema declining and Cristiano Ronaldo now gone, Kane going to Real may just be the move the club need in order to make their attack one of the most feared in the world.

Only time will tell if Real do end up ditching their pursuit of Neymar, and instead turn their attentions to one of the greatest strikers around in Kane.