Real Madrid squad vs Sevilla confirmed: these Los Blancos fans over the moon with certain star’s inclusion

Real Madrid have announced their squad of players for their match against Sevilla on Wednesday, and the inclusion of one star in particular has these Los Blancos fans jumping for joy.

Real look to have a near full-strength squad to take on Sevilla on Wednesday evening, as Los Blancos look to overtake fierce rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Real currently sit second, just behind the Blaugrana on goal difference, as they look to reclaim top spot in Spain with a win over Sevilla.

Julen Lopetegui’s side will be without midfielder Isco for their clash, as he hasn’t been included in the squad to face Sevilla, a test that will not be easy to say the least.

However one star that has been included in the squad is Vinicius Jr, and his inclusion has a lot of Real fans happy.

The Brazilian is yet to start a game in the league this season for Real, however tonight may very well be his night should Julen Lopetegui favour the Brazilian over stars like Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio.

Here are a few tweets from fans exclaiming their joy at seeing Vinicus included in the squad.

We can’t really blame them on this one given the hype surrounding the 18-year-old!

