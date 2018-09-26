The Real Madrid star who’s set to depart Los Blancos should Vinicius Jr play vs Sevilla

Real Madrid and Spain star Lucas Vazquez is reportedly set to leave the club should Julen Lopetegui decide to play Vinicius Jr over him against Sevilla on Wednesday.

This is according to Diario Gol, who note that Sergio Ramos has warned that his Spanish compatriot will depart the Santiago Bernabeu should the Brazilian play at the Ramos Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on Wednesday.

This news certainly won’t be good to hear for Real fans, as Vazquez has been a useful player for their side these past few seasons, and his departure would see the club lose a valuable squad player.

It probably isn’t worth Lopetegui playing Vinicius Jr on Wednesday against Sevilla, especially seeing the Vazquez looks like he’ll leave if the Brazilian gets the nod ahead of him.

The 18-year-old clearly has bags of potential, but playing him away to Sevilla would definitely be seem by some as throwing him in at the deep end.

Vazquez played 51 times in all competitions for Los Blancos last season, with the majority of these coming off the bench to help his side see out the remaining minutes of a match.

However, it seems like Real won’t be able to do this anymore should Lopetegui opt with Vinicius over the 27-year-old for Wednesday’s clash against Sevilla.