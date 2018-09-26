Menu

‘The win is all thanks to you’ – Surprise Chelsea star singled out for role in Liverpool win

Willy Caballero was the surprise hero for Chelsea this evening as the Blues came back to defeat Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup, handing Liverpool their first defeat of the season in the process.

Chelsea’s defence had Caballero to thank for their win tonight after the Argentinian shot-stopper was called into action to stop Liverpool’s devastating attack from running away with the game.

Liverpool dominated large parts of the game creating chances at will with Chelsea’s defence looking unequipped to deal with the dangerous attacking threat Liverpool posed.

Fortunately Caballero was on hand to make several crucial saves throughout the game which kept Chelsea in the game.

Caballero was called into action in the first half to deny Naby Keita after he drove at the Chelsea defence and shot from the edge of the box and the former Manchester City keeper was also on hand to save a header from Sadio Mane before the 1st half drew to a close.

Caballero proved tonight that he is reliable to step in and perform in Kepa's absence

Liverpool took the lead in the 58th minute when Daniel Sturridge made amends for his earlier miss by scoring an overhead kick after Keita’s shot was parried away by Caballero.

Chelsea got themselves back into the game in the 79th minute when Emerson poked in a rebound after Eden Hazard’s free-kick was met by the head of Ross Barkley.

Hazard then stole the show by scoring a magnificent solo goal in the 85th minute after beating several Liverpool players before finally tricking his way past Alberto Moreno and firing into the back of the net.

Caballero signed for Chelsea last summer on a free transfer after his contract expired at Manchester City and Caballero demonstrated tonight that he is a solid backup option to Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Caballero has previously been heralded for his heroics in penalty shootouts but the 36-year-old ensure Chelsea wouldn’t have to go through a daunting shootout with his magnificent performance.

Chelsea will be beaming with confidence after tonight’s win.

Maurizio Sarri’s side must now turn their attention to facing a full strength Liverpool side on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

