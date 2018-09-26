Video: Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho caught arguing at first Manchester United training session since League Cup exit

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho have been spotted arguing in Man United’s first training session since their defeat to Derby County in the League Cup on Tuesday.

The Red Devils exited the competitions on penatlies to the Championship side despite Mourinho opting to start a number of first team players.

MORE: Paul Pogba pushing for Barcelona transfer behind being stripped of Manchester United captaincy duties

There have been a whole host of rumours being reported in recent days about the two’s relationship, and it doesn’t seem like it’s getting any better following the emergence of this video.

The clip shows Pogba walking into training before being spoke to by Mourinho, and judging by Pogba’s reaction, it definitely seems like the two are arguing, and that the Frenchman is far from happy with what the United boss said.

Let’s just hope that these can fix their relationship, for the club’s sake.