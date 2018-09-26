Contract agreed: When Zinedine Zidane is expected to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

A deal looks in place for former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United by the end of October at the earliest.

According to Don Balon, it could even happen sooner than that as the team’s form continues to take a tumble under Mourinho, with the Spanish outlet claiming there is already a total agreement between Zidane and United on a contract.

The French tactician shone at Real Madrid, winning three Champions League titles and one La Liga title in less than three full seasons in charge at the Bernabeu.

Zidane then stepped down at the end of last season to take a break, and is yet to get back into management since then, meaning he is one of the biggest names available if United do decide to make a change.

Mourinho looks a spent force at the highest level as a number of his recent jobs have ended on a sour note, and with the atmosphere at Old Trafford certainly looking like moving that way this season.

It would be little surprise if the Red Devils were to take this opportunity to hire such a big name with such an impressive record, and it seems he’s already making transfer plans as Don Balon report he wants to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea if he takes the United job.