Zinedine Zidane wants to beat Real Madrid to top transfer target if he becomes Man United manager

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen to beat his old club to the transfer of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard if he becomes Manchester United manager.

Don Balon anticipate that an agreement is in place for the French tactician to replace the struggling Jose Mourinho at United, following a poor start to the season and what looks to be an unsettled dressing room at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils certainly look in need of a rebuilding job, and Don Balon claim Zidane would make signing Hazard one of his priorities, which has his old president Florentino Perez worried.

The Belgium international has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, and seems an ideal player for Los Blancos to bring in after the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus this summer.

Is Zidane the right manager for Man Utd? Yes

No

Don't know View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Still, Hazard could also do a fine job for this United side, who lack spark in attack as the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford fail to hit top form in that area of the pitch.

Hazard has been one of the best players in the Premier League for many years now and could well be an upgrade, while his contract situation at Chelsea is also encouraging as his current deal is due to expire at the end of next season.