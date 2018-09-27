AC Milan transfer news: Boost in pursuit of PL star, crucial update on contract situation

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is reportedly being tipped to leave the club next summer when his current contract expires, with AC Milan paired with an interest.

The Welshman is set to become a free agent at the end of the season as it stands, with question marks raised over his future in north London as the wait continues to determine if he will agree on new terms.

However, according to The Mirror, he is expected to leave the Gunners as there isn’t even a contract an offer from the club for him to consider or accept.

With rival clubs able to discuss a deal with him from January onwards to join next summer, it’s a real concern for Arsenal fans as the risk of losing Ramsey on a free transfer is now a very serious one.

Time will tell if the situation changes between now and the New Year, but given the 27-year-old has been with the club since 2008 and has made 335 appearances for the Gunners, losing him would surely be considered a huge blow especially having featured heavily under Unai Emery thus far.

Arsenal’s loss though could be Milan’s gain, as suggested by The Sun who reported earlier this month that the Italian giants were keen on signing the Welshman.

With coach Gennaro Gattuso continuing to rely heavily on his preferred trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie, bolstering his options in midfield will arguably be a priority next year and so it remains to be seen if it’s Ramsey who is seen as the ideal solution.

Given the quality that he possesses, which is arguably well suited to Serie A football given his technical quality on the ball and ability to dictate the tempo, coupled with the fact that he could now seemingly be available on a free transfer, it seems to make a lot of sense for Milan to make their move in January onwards.