AC Milan arguably still need to address their midfield, and two names continue to be linked with a move to the San Siro next year.

Gennaro Gattuso has continued to rely heavily on his preferred midfield trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie in Serie A so far this season.

While he rotated against Dudelange in the Europa League, the likes of Andrea Bertolacci and Jose Mauri didn’t particularly impress, and so there is an obvious lack of quality in that department for a club of Milan’s size and one that is looking to compete on multiple fronts.

With that in mind, Calciomercato report that claims in Spain suggest that the Rossoneri have a serious interest in signing Cesc Fabregas next year, with the Spaniard set to see his contract with Chelsea expire at the end of the season.

Although he does turn 32 next year, the former Arsenal and Barcelona ace has undoubtedly still got plenty of quality with his passing and class in possession, and particularly with the style of play that Gattuso is implementing at Milan this season coupled with the experience Fabregas holds, it could be an ideal fit for both parties if he leaves Stamford Bridge.

The midfield stalwart would be seen as the experienced leader of a young side, while his game is surely well suited to Italy given the slower tempo.

Meanwhile, that isn’t the only name linked with a move to Milan, as it’s also claimed by Calciomercato that the Italian giants are just one of eight sides interested in Cagliari starlet Nicolo Barella.

The 21-year-old continues to shine for Cagliari this season, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Serie A.

However, Inter, Roma, Liverpool, Tottenham, Man City, Monaco and Borussia Dortmund are all said to be interested as well as Milan, and so if interests ramps up, it will potentially set up a thrilling transfer scrap to see who lands his signature.