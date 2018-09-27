Barcelona players blasted for ‘ugly gesture’ by Leganes ace after shock win

Barcelona suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Leganes on Wednesday night, and their players have been accused of taking the loss badly by their opponents.

Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring for the Catalan giants after 12 minutes to seemingly set them on their way towards another victory.

However, the hosts had other ideas as Nabil El Zhar and Oscar Rodriguez scored within a matter of minutes in the second half to complete the turnaround.

That in turn would have undoubtedly left Ernesto Valverde and his players bitterly disappointed over the setback, and it apparently led to a less than sportsmanlike reaction in the eyes of Leganes goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar.

“We are a humble side. but I like it when people who are used to winning lose, salute the other team and say congratulations, something Barcelona did not do to any of our players,” the 34-year-old told Cadena Ser radio.

“None of the Barcelona players came after the game to speak to us, and I think that is an ugly gesture. I don’t think anyone noticed, but I wanted to say this.”

It was Barcelona’s first defeat of the season and so it’s to be expected that they wouldn’t take it well, but naturally as with any side, it’s important to show respect to the opposition especially given it wasn’t a particularly ill-tempered encounter.

Cuellar believes that the Barca players fell short of that level of respect, and so he has opted to air his thoughts publicly which probably won’t impress the reigning La Liga champions either.

Nevertheless, their priority now will be to bounce back from the disappointment of losing their first game of the season and get back on track as they look to defend their crown and win major honours, and not concern themselves with Cuellar.