(Photo) Barcelona unveil new club crest and their players look unimpressed…

Barcelona have unveiled a proposed change to their club crest for next season subject to the approval of Barca members.

The Catalan giants’ new-look badge remains largely the same but for one or two slight stylistic differences, while the biggest change is the removal of ‘FCB’ lettering from the new design.

Photos have been released on the club’s official Twitter page, with some of their players seen modelling shirts with the potential new logo.

Is it just me or do they look a tad unimpressed with what they’ve been asked to wear…?