Chelsea star’s goal this week sets new 21st century record

Chelsea fans are rightly lapping up a hugely impressive win away to Liverpool thanks to that Eden Hazard wonder-goal, but it was another Blues player who made a small piece of history this week.

Away from England, Michy Batshuayi scored his first goal for loan club Valencia, meaning he’s become the first player in the 21st century to score in the Premier League, Ligue 1, the Bundesliga and La Liga.

This is a pretty surprising stat considering how much big-name players move around these days, but it seems Batshuayi is the first to manage it for some time.

The Belgium international has generally been pretty prolific wherever he’s played, which really begs the question as to why Chelsea haven’t given him more of a chance.

The first player to score in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 this century—take a bow, @mbatshuayi ? pic.twitter.com/agVe75kvxX — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 26, 2018

Maurizio Sarri has Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud as his only options up front at the moment, and the pair have just one goal between them so far this season.

Both have been highly unconvincing in front of goal since moving to Stamford Bridge, while Batshuayi has had a pretty good 2018 with loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Valencia.

Perhaps this eye-catching stat will be enough for CFC to reconsider their stance on Batshuayi and give him more playing time in the near future?