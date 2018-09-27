Chelsea forward Eden Hazard may have perhaps given a slight clue that he’ll sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge instead of looking to move on.

While Blues fans will be understandably concerned that this has not been resolved yet, Hazard seems happy at Chelsea and gave an intriguing answer when quizzed over the situation with his new deal.

‘I haven’t signed a contract. Not yet, not yet,’ he is quoted in the Guardian.

On the general situation at Chelsea, he added: ‘You see (what has changed) on the pitch. We have different players, players we didn’t have last season, players who like to have the ball. We have more possession than before.

‘The attacking players benefit from that. We get more touches, more opportunities to create chances, to dribble more, more chances to shoot on target.

‘Sarri is a manager who likes to have the ball. That makes a big difference.’

It certainly sounds as though the Belgium international is taking his time over things, but he perhaps at this stage sounds more optimistic than previously about staying in west London.

CFC supporters should take a lot of heart from the fact that the team is obviously in a much better shape now than a few months ago under Antonio Conte.

Hazard clearly enjoys playing under new manager Maurizio Sarri after his flying start to the season, and if the team can get back in the top four and pick up silverware, there seems little reason for the 27-year-old not to commit his future to the club.

Compare and contrast his latest quotes to what he said after the World Cup this summer:

‘After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. Certainly after this World Cup,’ he was quoted by the Independent at the time.

‘I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision – if they want me to go. You know my preferred destination.’