“Do Barca a favour and retire” – These fans call for Barcelona superstar to pack his bags after embarrassing Leganes loss

FC Barcelona
Barcelona suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday night, as a quick-fire double from Leganes condemned the Bluagrana to their first defeat of the season. 

The Spanish giants took the lead in the first half thanks to a fine goal from Philippe Coutinho, and it looked like it would plain sailing for Ernesto Valverde’s side from there on out.

MORE: These furious Barcelona fans call for one major change after shock defeat to Leganes

However things didn’t go to plan in the second, as two goals in two minutes from the home side saw Barca go behind 2-1, and despite there being 35 minutes left in the tie, the Blaugrana failed to find an equaliser as they were handed their first defeat of the season in all competitions.

Overall, the Spanish giants played very poorly, and consistently failed to create any meaningful chances, whilst Leganes were great value for their win, as the Spanish minnows secured their first ever win over Barca.

One player who had a shockingly-bad game was that of Gerard Pique, and this certainly didn’t go unnoticed with Barca fans.

A lot of Blaugrana supporters took to social media after and during the match to slate the Spaniard, with there being a fair few shouts for the defender to “retire” as well.

Here are a few tweets from fans blasting Pique, and telling him to hand up his boots.

In fairness, he didn’t have the best of games in his life…

