Barcelona suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday night, as a quick-fire double from Leganes condemned the Bluagrana to their first defeat of the season.

The Spanish giants took the lead in the first half thanks to a fine goal from Philippe Coutinho, and it looked like it would plain sailing for Ernesto Valverde’s side from there on out.

However things didn’t go to plan in the second, as two goals in two minutes from the home side saw Barca go behind 2-1, and despite there being 35 minutes left in the tie, the Blaugrana failed to find an equaliser as they were handed their first defeat of the season in all competitions.

Overall, the Spanish giants played very poorly, and consistently failed to create any meaningful chances, whilst Leganes were great value for their win, as the Spanish minnows secured their first ever win over Barca.

One player who had a shockingly-bad game was that of Gerard Pique, and this certainly didn’t go unnoticed with Barca fans.

A lot of Blaugrana supporters took to social media after and during the match to slate the Spaniard, with there being a fair few shouts for the defender to “retire” as well.

Here are a few tweets from fans blasting Pique, and telling him to hand up his boots.

In fairness, he didn’t have the best of games in his life…

Pique should just do Barca a favor and retire. Any other centerback with this terrible form would not be playing every game — Rene Miranda (@FIFA_GOD4) September 26, 2018

Pique should retire ?. Leganes 2 – 1 Barcelona — ??bizO ???? (@GoonerMbizo) September 26, 2018

Also Kante is a great midfielder. They also need a replacement for Pique. It’s time for him to retire. #LeganesBarca — JAY (@iPersonOne) September 27, 2018

Pique just need to retire to the bench and we've got to stop using one directional Roberto over semedo…. Problem solved! — JEDA (@lil_jeda) September 26, 2018

Pique should just do barca a favour and retire like he did for Spain . — Wofa Kojo (@BrA_QuOdJo) September 26, 2018

Thanks Pique. Can you please retire now, thanks. — Myles Dolphin (@myles_dolphin) September 26, 2018

Pique please retire and leave my club — OH-CEE (@oh_cee_ta) September 26, 2018