Done deal: Barcelona announce contract renewal for influential figure, €500m buyout clause

Barcelona have officially announced that midfield ace Sergio Busquets has penned a new deal that will keep him at the Nou Camp until 2023.

The 30-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the Catalan giants since making his breakthrough in 2008, going on to make 490 appearances for the club while winning countless trophies and individual accolades along the way.

Given he’s far from done at the highest level, it will be a relief and delight to the club and supporters alike to see him put pen to paper on a new contract, keeping him at the club for the long-term future.

Further, as noted by the club’s site, he has a €500m release clause in his new deal, which ultimately makes it very difficult to see a situation arise in which a club prises him away from the Nou Camp, unless he of course requests a departure.

Coach Ernesto Valverde will undoubtedly continue to heavily rely on the Spanish international moving forward, as he continues to form a pivotal part of his midfield with Barcelona looking to secure more trophies this season.

With Busquets sitting in front of the defence providing a shield while also starting attacks and dictating the tempo of games, it promises to be another successful campaign for the reigning La Liga champions.

Further, he won’t have any off-the-field distractions regarding his future, albeit there is an argument to suggest that Barcelona should probably still consider the long-term vision as to when Busquets enters the latter stages of his career and has to be replaced.

For now though, it will be great news for all concerned to see him sign the new contract…