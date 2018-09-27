Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the running against Real Madrid to seal the transfer of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

According to Don Balon, the Bavarian giants are interested in Hazard as a potential long-term replacement for club legend Franck Ribery, who will turn 36 later this season.

The Belgium international could certainly do a fine job for Bayern after his starring role in Chelsea’s first-team for the last few years.

While the Blues do look back to their best this season, Hazard may well be concerned by the club’s strange yo-yoing in recent years – with the team’s finishing position going from 1st to 10th back to 1st and then to 5th in the last four seasons.

This means CFC regularly miss out on the Champions League – a competition Hazard would have to be playing in if he is ever to be truly considered one of the world’s greats and a contender for the Ballon d’Or.

Bayern tend to dominate the Bundesliga so could more or less guarantee Hazard top-level European football, though it remains to be seen what his future holds.

The 27-year-old’s current contract expires in 2020 so Chelsea will surely be eager to get him to sign an extension soon if they are to avoid risking losing him on the cheap or even for free.