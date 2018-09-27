‘He’ll be gone in January’ – Ex-Man Utd star makes big call on Mourinho-Pogba storm

Former Man Utd midfielder Paul Ince has slammed the club for allowing the Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho situation to spiral out of control.

As seen in the video below, the pair sparked a fresh storm this week after a training ground incident. It has since been revealed that Mourinho was questioning his midfielder’s Instagram activity during the defeat to Derby County in the League Cup clash on Wednesday night.

That in turn has raised further question marks over the situation and who will leave first, and Ince believes that the club must stand by Mourinho in this scenario and has gone as far as to say that Pogba will potentially even be sold in the January transfer window.

“No one is bigger than Manchester United, yet somehow Pogba thinks he is. It’s been allowed to spiral out of control and get into the mess it’s in now,” he told Paddy Power, as quoted by The Express.

“If this was happening under Sir Alex [Ferguson], he’d have said one thing; ‘He’s going. Get rid of him now.’ I think his fate is completely sealed and he’ll be gone in January. It’s time for Woodward to step up and back Jose.

“Pogba has caused far more trouble than he has good since returning to Manchester United.”

On one hand, it could be argued that Mourinho isn’t blameless in this entire situation either, as he perhaps hasn’t handled Pogba correctly since he returned to Old Trafford from Juventus.

Given the player that he was in Turin to the one he is now, he has certainly struggled to reach expectations, and the coach has played a part in that.

Nevertheless, Ince makes a very valid point and the club surely can’t be seen to support the player over the manager and if there is to be a split if things can’t be mended, then Pogba will perhaps be the one to go.

United will be losing a world-class player and he will likely flourish in the right environment, as he does for France just as he did this past summer in winning the World Cup. However, something doesn’t seem to be working for him in Manchester and Ince thinks it’s a matter of time before he heads for the exit door.