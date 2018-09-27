Manchester United to sack Jose Mourinho ‘in a matter of days’ for two key reasons

Manchester United are reportedly expected to sack Jose Mourinho ‘in a matter of days’, according to a stunning claim by Spanish outlet Diario Gol.

This goes against much of what is being reported in the English press at the moment, with the Daily Mirror suggesting the United board back Mourinho over star player Paul Pogba in this high-profile ongoing row.

However, talk of Zinedine Zidane possibly replacing Mourinho has not gone away in recent weeks after a series of poor results at Old Trafford.

Diario Gol now claim the former Real Madrid boss is the favourite to replace Mourinho, with the piece claiming there are two key reasons the club want to pull the trigger – the team’s poor form, culminating in the defeat to Derby County in this week’s Carabao Cup tie, and the fact that many of the players in the squad can no longer stand the Portuguese.

This is slightly more in line with a report from the Daily Mail stating that several players in the United squad seem to be siding with Pogba and are part of his clique, though this report insists that that does not apply to the whole team.

It’s certainly a bold claim to suggest Mourinho could be days away from the sack, though it does not specify how many days.

It may well be that another bad result against West Ham this weekend could spark Ed Woodward and the board into life, with Zidane an understandably tempting option to consider.

CaughtOffside have previously been told by sources close to Zidane that he does anticipate being offered the job soon enough.

Plenty of mixed messages at this time as a club called Manchester ‘United’ look anything but…