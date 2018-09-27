Jose Mourinho uncertainty could end Man Utd’s interest in €65m-rated transfer target

Amid ongoing tension and troubles at Man Utd, it’s claimed that uncertainty over Jose Mourinho’s future at Old Trafford could be adversely affecting transfer plans.

As per The Express, question marks have been raised over the Portuguese tactician’s reign at United, with bookmakers suggesting that he could be at risk of losing his job.

It comes amid an ongoing row with Paul Pogba which escalated this week after the pair were seen in a training-ground bust-up which came after the club’s exit from the League Cup.

In turn, there are seemingly issues at Man Utd currently, and it appears as though they could have a knock-on effect to their transfer plans too which will add further frustration.

Calciomercato report that Inter are growing increasingly confident in their ability to keep defender Milan Skriniar at the club, with the €65m-rated Mourinho target tipped to remain amid the troubles at Old Trafford with doubts over how long the current United boss will be in charge.

It’s suggested that the Red Devils hierarchy don’t wish to plan for the long-term with Mourinho in mind, and so the level of contact over a possible deal for Skrinar has decreased.

That will undoubtedly be music to the ears of the Italian giants, as the 23-year-old has been a vital part of the side under Luciano Spalletti in getting back into the Champions League and as they now target launching a Serie A title bid this year.

From a United perspective, time will tell if it’s indicative of a lack of faith in Mourinho from the hierarchy, as if they continue to fail to advance their pursuit of targets eyed by the 55-year-old, then that would suggest that they could be planning to make a change in the near future and don’t wish to allow him to put pieces in place if he is indeed on his way out.