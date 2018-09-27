Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho considers transfer swoop for Champions League winner to plug crucial gap

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho remains a big fan of Chelsea defender Gary Cahill and will keep an eye on his situation ahead of a potential January transfer window swoop.

The former England international is currently out of favour at Stamford Bridge, with new manager Maurizio Sarri coming in this summer and moving away from a back three that gave more opportunities to centre-backs under his predecessor Antonio Conte.

Cahill is now behind the likes of David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea and it seems interest is now growing in luring him away from the Blues this winter.

Manchester United are mentioned as one of the teams interested in Cahill, as well as surprise potential suitors in the Championship, such as Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday, according to the Sun.

Cahill played under Mourinho at Chelsea, however, and the report states the Portuguese is a big fan.

He could also do, of course, with strengthening that weak area of his squad, with United relying on the likes of Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof all too often, with none of them looking convincing.

Cahill may be past his peak as a player, but has still looked solid enough at this level and has plenty of experience and the kind of winning mentality United could do with.

The 32-year-old has won two Premier League titles and the Champions League among other major honours as a Chelsea player, and he’d be an important addition in a Red Devils squad largely made up of more inexperienced players who haven’t been able to go that extra distance and win major honours.