“What are you waiting for” – Latest Paul Pogba transfer update has these fans urging Manchester United into action

The latest Paul Pogba transfer update seems to have cemented the idea in some Manchester United fans’ minds that the club absolutely has to sack Jose Mourinho.

According to the Guardian, it seems Pogba’s overall relationship with the club and the players is good, but he wants out because of his dire relationship with the manager.

While it may not be so simple for United to sack Mourinho after they gave him a new long-term contract earlier this year, it seems a large number of fans have seen this news and are now calling for the club to pull the trigger.

The Portuguese has generally not been that popular since he took over in 2016, with the team finishing 6th in his first season and winning just three minor trophies and playing poor football.

His second season was an improvement in a sense as the Red Devils climbed up to 2nd in the table, but they were never truly challengers to champions Manchester City and the football remained uninspiring as they finished empty-handed after defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Pogba hasn’t really done the business for United since he joined either, but these fans are quite clearly on his side and want MUFC to sack Mourinho in order to boost their chances of keeping the Frenchman…

