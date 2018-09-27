Manchester United’s players were reportedly left stunned by Jose Mourinho’s comments against Phil Jones after the club’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Derby County in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were stunned by the Championship side, having gone 1-0 up early on only to throw the game away as Derby went 2-1 ahead before winning on penalties as Marouane Fellaini’s stoppage time header salvaged a draw.

It was far from good enough from United all round, but Mourinho spoke afterwards about seeing Jones and Eric Bailly being up next to take spot-kicks, and saying he knew at that point his side were in trouble.

According to the Telegraph, this left many of the squad unimpressed with the Portuguese tactician, as they were supposedly baffled by what singling players out for public humiliation like that achieves.

Jones ultimately had his weak shot saved and Derby went through after a long and tense shoot-out, which continued United’s poor start to the season.

With the dressing room seemingly dismayed by much of Mourinho’s behaviour, one has to wonder how long this can all go on before a big change is made at Old Trafford.