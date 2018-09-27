Manchester City have been handed a transfer boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, as it’s being reported that the German international wants to seal a move away from Los Blancos in the summer transfer window.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that this year will be the 28-year-old’s last year in the Spanish capital, and that he doesn’t want to retire having not played in the Premier League.

Another report from Don Balon also states that Kroos is a target for Pep Guardiola and Man City, meaning that this news will surely be music to the club’s ears.

Kroos has been one of the best midfielders in the world these past few years, and has won everything with Real, which makes his desire to depart from the Spanish capital seem a big weird.

The German international is familiar with Guardiola’s management style, as the two spent a year together at Bayern Munich in 2013/14 season.

Man City are already one of the biggest clubs in the world, and their squad is nothing short of remarkable, so we’re sure that their Premier League rivals will be hoping to see Kroos not end up at the Etihad, as his arrival could be the boost the club need to dominate English football for years to come.

Only time will tell if Kroos does in fact get his wish and leave the club next summer, something City will be hoping to see happen, as they will surely be one of the first clubs to pounce in the race to sign the German.