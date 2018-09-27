Massimiliano Allegri discusses Juventus partnership between Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has given a positive assessment on attacking duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala after the win over Bologna.

After signing the Portuguese superstar this past summer, it was naturally going to have an affect on the dynamic of the Juve attack this season.

It’s been a difficult scenario for Dybala at times having been left on the bench against Lazio and Valencia, while also coming on as a substitute against Parma in the early part of the campaign.

Nevertheless, he put in a positive performance in the 2-0 win over Bologna on Wednesday night, and Allegri was seemingly pleased with what he saw from the pair as they’ll undoubtedly prove to be decisive in the club’s bid to win more major honours this season.

“The partnership with Dybala was good tonight,” he’s quoted as saying by La Gazzetta dello Sport. “The more they play together the better, but in general I think with Mandzukic as an attacking outlet too, Dybala and Cristiano can still do well.”

As they look for their eighth consecutive Serie A title, coupled with the objective of ending their wait for glory in Europe which now stretches beyond two decades, Dybala and Ronaldo being on song together will be a fundamental factor as the campaign progresses.

Having given himself a confidence boost against Bologna, the Argentine forward will hope to cement his place in the side moving forward while Allegri also rightly uses the quality and depth at his disposal to compete on multiple fronts.

However, it would come as no surprise in the business end of the season if Dybala and Ronaldo were leading their charge and dismissing any doubts over the effectiveness of their partnership.