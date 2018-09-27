Paul Pogba agent Mino Raiola to issue Jose Mourinho ultimatum to Manchester United in upcoming meeting

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola wants to ask Manchester United about their backing of manager Jose Mourinho when he meets the club in November.

According to the Guardian, Pogba’s representative is planning talks with the United hierarchy and wants to establish if they plan to continue to back their manager even if results and the general atmosphere at the club do not improve.

If they do, Raiola is planning to inform them he will try to get Pogba out of Old Trafford, in what is certainly a big ultimatum from the agent.

While Pogba has not exactly hit top form during his time with the Red Devils, many fans would much prefer to see Mourinho head for the exit door instead of one of their star players.

The France international is one of the best midfielders in the world on his day, as he showed with some fine displays for Les Bleus as they won the World Cup in the summer.

United fans, who'd you rather get rid of? Jose Mourinho

Still, he hasn’t ever shown that kind of form consistently enough for United, so the club may well decide to back their manager instead.

In truth, both scenarios look risky for MUFC, with Mourinho also looking something of a spent force after a difficult spell at Old Trafford.