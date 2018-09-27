Real Madrid could reportedly be prepared to sell defender Raphael Varane to Manchester United following recent links between the club and the France international.

One of the finest players in Europe in his position, Varane seems an ideal signing to solve United’s issues at the back, with the likes of Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof not really impressing in recent times.

Don Balon recently claimed United had made a bid of €112million for the World Cup winner, who has not been at his best for Real Madrid so far this season.

It is for that reason this latest Don Balon report believes Madrid would sell Varane to the Red Devils without question.

The piece states that potential next United manager Zinedine Zidane would be keen to raid his old club for the 25-year-old.

This certainly makes sense given the French tactician would know the player well and would likely agree with the commonly-held view that United could do with better options at centre-back right now.

Diario Gol have claimed it could be a matter of days before current MUFC boss Jose Mourinho is sacked, with Zidane the favourite to replace him at Old Trafford.