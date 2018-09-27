Real Madrid’s heavy Sevilla defeat may see Los Blancos go back in for world class superstar in January

Real Madrid’s heavy 3-0 defeat to Sevilla may see the Spanish giants go back in for Belgium and Chelsea star Eden Hazard in the January transfer window.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that club president Florentino Perez wasn’t convinced with the display his side put on against Sevilla, and that he believes that Real are missing a ‘leader’ in their attacking line-up.

The report also notes that Real still have eyes on Hazard, and still may very well go back in for the Belgian maestro in the winter transfer window.

Hazard has been one of the best players on the planet since the end of the World Cup, and his performances for Chelsea are almost single-handedly winning them games.

The Belgian international scored his second Blues hat-trick of his career against Cardiff a few weeks back, and his performance against Liverpool on Wednesday night showed that the winger has what it takes to be crowned as a Ballon D’Or winner one day.

With Cristiano Ronaldo now gone from Los Blancos, the club are missing the dangerous threat that they had on their left-hand side when the Portuguese international was at the club.

However, if they get Hazard, it seems like that problem will be null and void, as the Chelsea star almost certainly has what it takes to be Real’s ‘new Ronaldo’.