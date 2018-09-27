Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to do old club Manchester United a massive favour in the transfer market

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly pushing his club to beat one of his old rivals Barcelona to the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

And in doing so, he could do his old club a big favour as he’s also said to be keen on Juve offering Paulo Dybala to the Red Devils as part of the deal, according to Don Balon.

The Daily Mirror are among the sources linking Pogba with Barcelona, and Don Balon claim Ronaldo could also do his former employers Real Madrid a favour by working to prevent that move going through.

Were United to be offered the chance of signing Dybala, that could be a very useful signing indeed for the club due to their current struggles up front.

None of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford have hit top form for some time now, and Dybala may well prove a big upgrade, even if he’s also gone a little downhill at Juventus of late.

The Argentina international is no longer as regular a starter following the arrival of Ronaldo, so could welcome the opportunity to get more playing time at Old Trafford, as seems likely.

If Ronaldo gets his way, this exchange deal really could benefit all parties involved.