The Barcelona transfer decision that’s set to hand Manchester United major transfer boost

Barcelona have reportedly put Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic up for sale, something that will be great news for Manchester United to hear.

According to Diario Gol, Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho has informed both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez that the club have put Rakitic up for sale, and that if the club bring in either Pogba, Frenkie De Jong or Adrien Rabiot, the Croatian will most likely be sold.

This news will be fantastic for Man United to hear, as the Red Devils’ boss Jose Mourinho has the midfielder down as his main target to bolster his side’s quality in the centre of the park according to Don Balon.

This report from Don Balon means that, considering the fact that Rakitic is reportedly up for sale, Man United may very well make their move to try and bring the Croatian international to Old Trafford.

The former Sevilla man has been fantastic for Barca ever since he joined the club back in 2014, with his calmness on the ball and overall ability seeing him claim a starting role at the Nou Camp.

Rakitic has always been a mainstay in the Blaugrana side these past few years, and hearing that he is up for sale will definitely come as bad news to the club’s fans.

With Man United already having stars like Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, it’s hard to see how easily Rakitic would hold down a first team place with the Red Devils.

However we’re sure that, given time, the Croat will be able to lodge himself into United’s starting XI and be there for years to come.