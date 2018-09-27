These furious Barcelona fans call for one major change after shock defeat to Leganes

Barcelona slipped to a surprise defeat to Leganes on Wednesday night, and there’s seemingly one man who came in for most of the stick from supporters.

After being held to a draw at home by Girona on Sunday, the Catalan giants suffered a 2-1 loss away at Leganes in midweek as they now prepare for the visit of Athletic Bilbao this weekend in what promises to be another difficult test.

It has been far from a positive week thus far for coach Ernesto Valverde, and based on the tweets below from some supporters, many were furious with his handling of the game and his tactics which in turn led to countless calls for him to be sacked.

The reigning La Liga champions still sit top of the standings after six games with rivals Real Madrid losing to Sevilla on Wednesday night too. However, that doesn’t seem to be enough to help Valverde avoid a barrage of calls to go.

It remains to be seen if he can turn things around and quickly as additional results such as the last two will really start to see the pressure build on him.

Given he delivered a domestic double last season, it does arguably seem a little harsh too, but ultimately given the standards and expectations at Barcelona, he’ll know much more is expected from him and his players.

For now though, after back-to-back disappointing results, they’ll have to deal with the criticism that comes their way. Further, it seems as though the Barcelona coach is the one who is going to have to take the brunt of the fury from the club’s fans…

I’ve never hated a Barça manager as much as I hate Valverde. — fatuma mohamed (@fatuma02) September 26, 2018

VALVERDE OUT — Ryan (@R_Wong11) September 26, 2018

VALVERDE OUT — Messi Brasil (@PortalMessi) September 26, 2018

Am i the only one who is sick and tired of Valverde’s tactics ??

.#valverdeout pic.twitter.com/6y3vzbwBRz — Chetachi? (@N_Chetachi) September 26, 2018

Valverde’s tactics is the worst in football history..barca has no game plan..we dont even create chances..#ValverdeOut — kwasisherva (@kwasisherva) September 26, 2018

VALVERDE OUT — time que só da chutão (@alexaondre) September 26, 2018

VALVERDE OUT VALVERDE OUT VALVERDE OUT VALVERDE OUT

VALVERDE OUT VALVERDE OUT VALVERDE OUT VALVERDE OUT — ??????? (@5c5cz) September 26, 2018

Valverde out ??? — muhammeD. (@miserable4death) September 26, 2018