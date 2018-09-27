Menu

Video: Jurgen Klopp hits out at officials after narrow Liverpool loss to Chelsea

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hit out at officials after the Reds fell to a narrow late defeat to Chelsea this evening in the Carabao Cup.

Klopp was disappointed with the decision to award Emerson’s 79th minute equaliser despite there being three Chelsea players in offside positions, all of which Klopp believed demonstrated the intention to play the ball or interfere with the play.

Check out Klopp’s post-match thoughts on VAR below:

Liverpool fans also took to twitter to voice their concerns on the decision to award the goal: 

See More: Video: Jurgen Klopp reveals what he said in this rant at Liverpool ace Xherdan Shaqiri right after the Chelsea game

Klopp now has to turn his attention to motivating his side to improve their performance before they face Chelsea for the second time this week on Saturday evening, when they travel to Stamford Bridge in a mouthwatering Premier League clash.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp