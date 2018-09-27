Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hit out at officials after the Reds fell to a narrow late defeat to Chelsea this evening in the Carabao Cup.

Klopp was disappointed with the decision to award Emerson’s 79th minute equaliser despite there being three Chelsea players in offside positions, all of which Klopp believed demonstrated the intention to play the ball or interfere with the play.

Check out Klopp’s post-match thoughts on VAR below:

"Why use it if you don't want to make the decision!?" ? Jurgen Klopp left questioning the point of VAR after @LFC are knocked out of the @Carabao_Cup. #LFC #LIVCHE Full press conference ? https://t.co/EXbc0vGCOp pic.twitter.com/mTDnLWBC0d — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) September 26, 2018

Liverpool fans also took to twitter to voice their concerns on the decision to award the goal:

3 people offside for 1st goal for chelsea and var was available? @FA Please explain pic.twitter.com/06iT6s2hf3 — Elliott (@nintendolomo) September 26, 2018

Barkley's left leg is offside clearly. (Firmino is not playing him onside as arms aren't counted when checking for offside). This is a proof that even VAR can't fix terrible refereeing. Fair play to Chelsea, they took their chances. Roll on the weekend. #YNWA? pic.twitter.com/vy4ymugwOE — ? (@AnfieldAn) September 26, 2018

So we gonna talk about how VAR saw three Chelsea players offside on a set-piece and just let the goal stand or is that one just gonna fly — Si (@PhantomGoal) September 26, 2018

One point, not sour grapes as Chelsea deserved to go through, but what is the point of VAR if it shows a lad offside but you then ignore it? However marginal it was, he was offside #LFC — Robert Nevitt (@rnevitt) September 26, 2018

We didn’t lose to Chelsea. The referee won. VAR’s line showing there blue shirts offsides and still call it a goal. #LIVCHE #LEAGUECUP — Mo Derninam (@MoDerninam) September 26, 2018

Klopp now has to turn his attention to motivating his side to improve their performance before they face Chelsea for the second time this week on Saturday evening, when they travel to Stamford Bridge in a mouthwatering Premier League clash.