‘Vital’ Barcelona star informs Lionel Messi of when he aims to seal Blaugrana departure

Barcelona and Holland star Jasper Cillessen has reportedly informed Lionel Messi that he aims to leave the Spanish giants next year.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the former Ajax man has told Messi he will look to seal a move to a different club next year, and the player’s main desire is to get first team minutes.

MORE: Bad news for Barcelona: Real Madrid set to ‘complicate’ Blaugrana’s attempts to sign World Cup winner

The report also states that Cillessen leaving will be hard news to take for Messi, as the Argentine superstar sees the shot-stopper as someone who is a ‘vital’ piece for Barcelona.

It’s easy to see why Cillessen would want to leave Barcelona, as it doesn’t seem like he’s going to get many first team opportunities given the fact he’s behind one of the world’s best in Marc Andre Ter Stegen in the pecking order at the Nou Camp.

The Dutchman is only ever really used in Copa Del Rey matches by Ernesto Valverde, something we’re sure the 29-year-old is far from pleased with.

Ter Stegen being one of the world’s best goalkeepers doesn’t help Cillessen’s aim to gain first team minutes, and it looks like his best bet is to leave the club and land a first team spot elsewhere.

Only time will tell if Cillessen does actually leave the club next year, and whether he’s able to land a regular first team place at his new club.