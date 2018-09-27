It’s been a difficult start to the season for Paulo Dybala, but the Juventus ace will hope his goal in the 2-0 win over Bologna will spark a good run of personal form.

The 24-year-old has struggled to secure a regular spot in Massimiliano Allegri’s starting line-up so far this season, having been left on the bench in games against Lazio and Valencia, while also coming on as a substitute against Parma.

SEE MORE: Manchester United transfer boost as Juventus star’s asking price slashed to just £71million

However, he has now started the last three Serie A games consecutively, and finally bagged his first goal of the season in the win over Bologna on Wednesday night.

Much has been made of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and how that has perhaps negatively impacted Dybala’s influence on the team, with question marks raised over whether or not Allegri can find the suitable solution to see them both shine together.

The Argentine international was dismissive of that while also insisting that it’s about the team as a whole scoring goals and winning games as opposed to being focused on ensuring that Ronaldo is able to flourish.

“With Cristiano, there’s enthusiasm. We’re doing well but we have to continue like this,” he told DAZN, as reported by Calciomercato. “How do we improve with Ronaldo? In training, in the game and with enthusiasm. We don’t play only for Ronaldo, we help him to score, but we hope to win.”

Having picked up seven wins in seven games in all competitions so far this season, with six of those coming in the league, it’s fair to say that Juve are doing just that and so there can really be no complaints from the players or fans on what decisions Allegri is currently making.

Nevertheless, having now ended that wait for his first goal of the campaign, Dybala will hope to be given the chance to build momentum and continue to feature heavily in the coming weeks to cement his place in the starting XI alongside Ronaldo.