Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s perfect response to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah winning the Puskas award

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave a classic Zlatan response to being asked about the Puskas award this year.

Fifa surprisingly decided to give the annual award to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah – for a goal not even considered among his finest from last season.

Ibrahimovic simply answered ‘no’ when asked if he felt the goal deserved the prize.

The former Manchester United striker went on to say he didn’t even see all the candidates as he’s not interested if his goals aren’t included.

He also felt his strike against LA FC should have been up there – so a pretty standard Zlatan interview all in all!