(Photo) Manchester United star cools talk of ‘civil war’ at Old Trafford with classy Instagram post

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has seemingly attempted to respond to all the talk of a dressing room split at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho have dominated the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week after Sky footage showed them appearing to clash in training.

Since then there has been all sorts of talks of cliques at United, with the Daily Mirror reporting of ‘civil war’ at the club and different players siding with Mourinho and some with Pogba.

JUST IN! ? Frosty footage just in from @ManUtd's training session between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho… ?? What has been said between the pair this morning? ? pic.twitter.com/nRiTEgDJlH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 26, 2018

It seems telling that Sanchez has chosen to upload a photo of himself along with David de Gea, Eric Bailly, Juan Mata and Ander Herrera at some attempt to show unity and togetherness.

Here’s the picture that’s come up on the Chilean’s Instagram as the Red Devils prepare for an important game against West Ham on Saturday…